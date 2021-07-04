Rugby club memorial to 'unsung hero' Sgt Matt Ratana

A memorial to a Metropolitan Police officer who was shot while on duty has been unveiled at the West Sussex rugby club where he was head coach.

Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was killed at Croydon Custody Centre in September.

Sgt Matiu Ratana was a well-respected and popular officer

A life-sized silhouette of the 54-year-old was unveiled by his family on Saturday and looks out over the pitches at East Grinstead Rugby Club.

A plaque commemorates the highly regarded officer and coach

The private ceremony was attended by family and friends of the officer, who paid tribute to him on social media:

New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana, who lived in Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, was shot in the chest in a holding room at Croydon Custody Centre as he was about to search a suspect.

Louis de Zoysa, 23, has been charged with his murder and appeared in court this week.

Sgt Ratana had been at East Grinstead Rugby Club for three years and managed the colts team before becoming head coach.