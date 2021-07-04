Play video

WATCH: England fans in Folkestone celebrate as the game unfolds.

Football fans across the south were among the 22 million watching England's 4-0 demolition of Ukraine.

Crawley's Gareth Southgate becomes only the second England manager to reach the semi-finals of both the World Cup and the European Championships, joining 1966 World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey.

It's set up a semi-final clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday - with the prospect of the Three Lions walking out in front of 60,000 fans.

Across the south, fans were able to enjoy a relatively relaxed evening, as England stamped their authority on the game from the outset, Harry Kane opening the scoring within four minutes.

For fans watching in Folkestone the joy- and relief- was clear to see:

Before and after- England go a goal up after 4 minutes

Meanwhile at Abingdon FC, crowds were equally joyful as Harry Maguire doubled England's lead:

A lucky few fans made it into the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to watch the match in person, among them, Southampton supporter Jack Francis who's been travelling in Europe.

Gareth Southgate, who spent his formative years in Crawley, hopes to follow in the footsteps of his managerial heroes.

The manager said “When I look at the people who are in that list of England managers, Sir Bobby (Robson) and Sir Alf (Ramsey), so many of the managers who have gone before, it is an absolute honour to be in that sort of company,” he said.

“I know how high I hold them in esteem and it is lovely to be able to get the results that are putting our country back on the football map again, really.

“Teams have to go on a bit of a journey and they have to go through some pain sometimes to be able to progress.

Crawley lad done good - Southgate celebrates a resounding victory Credit: PA

“We’ve had some great nights over the last four years, but we’ve also had some painful nights and we’ve learned from all of those experiences and that’s definitely helped us prepare for another tournament and prepare for the individual games.

“We didn’t want to take a backward step, we wanted to really grasp the opportunity rather than hope that we might win or, you know, let fate have a chance to play its part. And I thought the players were decisive and ruthless all night.”

It’s England’s first and last game away from Wembley in Euro 2020, with both the semi-final and final under the famous arch.

England will now face Denmark on Wednesday night for a spot in the final next Sunday, when either Italy or Spain will be waiting.