Businesses across the South forced to shut as staff told to isolate

Watch our report by ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley

Many businesses may have only just reopened after lockdown but already some across the south are having to shut again as staff are forced to self-isolate.

Pubs and restaurants have had to close after their staff received notifications on the Government's test and trace app.

The Fox at Crawley near Winchester

Eighteen staff at The Fox in Crawley near Winchester were told to isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid.

As they accounted for 85 per cent of the front of house staff, the pub was forced to close.

Winchester Leisure Centre

Winchester Leisure Centre also had to cut back on its swimming timetable after a team of lifeguards were told to self isolate.

Several businesses in Winchester have been affected by staff shortages as the city has seen one of the biggest increases in Covid cases in recent weeks.

154 New Covid cases in Winchester last week

Up 105% From the week before

This has been a bit of a kick in the knees, to be open and busy and trying to claw back some of the massive losses over the last 18 months and then to be here now and closed again when we should be open and thriving. Lenny Carr-Roberts, Owner of The Fox

UK Hospitality is lobbying the Government for a "test and release" scheme so that staff who are self isolating are allowed to return to work if they have a negative result.

Regime Barbers in Winchester

The NHS contact tracing app was launched in September. The Government says it is helping to stop the spread of Covid.

Regime Barbers in Winchester is closed after staff were told to self isolate. Within days, all four had tested positive for Covid.

