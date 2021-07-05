Care home holds memorial for residents who lost their lives to Covid

Play video

Report by Abigail Bracken

A care home that lost half of its residents to Covid has held a service to remember them on the day that the nation remembered the work of the NHS and care workers during the pandemic.

Friends and family of residents who died all gathered in the garden of the Pelham House Care Home in Folkestone to celebrate the lives of their loved ones.





Ten residents at the care home died from Covid-19 - half of the total number of residents.

Roger Waluube, Care home owner

The memorial took place on the same day that NHS workers from across the south east travelled to St Paul's Cathedral in London for a special service to mark the 73rd birthday of the National Health Service.

Guests during the NHS service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS Credit: PA

In London, Folkestone, and around the country, people fell silent for two minutes remembering the NHS and frontline workers who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The NHS has been tested to the limit during the last eighteen months as the pandemic swept the UK.

Prince William joined other guests for the service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS