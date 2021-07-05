'Freedom day': Majority of Covid restrictions in England to ease on July 19

Play video

Rules on mask-wearing, social distancing and limits on gatherings will be scrapped in England in the final step of unlocking, currently planned for July 19, the Prime Minister has announced.

In a Downing Street briefing, Boris Johnson said the government would "move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus".

He added the pandemic was "far from over", warning there could be "50,000 cases detected per day by July 19".

There would also be rising hospital admissions and that the country should "reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths from Covid," the Prime Minister said.

From mask wearing, social distancing, and weddings - here is what will change in step four.

Social contact

Limits on social contact in England will disappear, meaning people can meet inside or outside with as many people as they are happy to see.

The Euro 2020 semi-finals and final will not be covered by the rule change, meaning those watching the games in pubs or in their house will have to stick to current rules.

Large scale events, such as festivals or large sporting events, will no longer require certification to go ahead.

Pubs have been unable to open at full capacity during the pandemic Credit: ITV News Meridian

Limits will also be lifted from businesses, meaning clubs can reopen and theatres and cinemas can return to normal capacities.

Kevin Bishall, who runs the Rising Sun pub in Basingstoke, says trade over the last few months has been difficult and to keep the business afloat, pubs need to fully open up.

Social Distancing

Rules on social distancing will also be weakened in step four with the 'one metre plus' rule being scrapped entirely as England unlocks.

Like many other parts of the government's plans, however, some guidance will remain in place of the legal restrictions.

Social-distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green-list areas.

Weddings

At the moment, there are complex rules for numbers at weddings based on a risk assessment carried out by a venue to work out how many people can safely be invited.

The change to social distancing rules, planned for July 19, means that is all gone too with attendance limits lifted for weddings, funerals and other life events.

Face coverings

Under present rules, unless you are exempt or have a reasonable excuse, the government says face masks should be worn in England in many indoor settings such as on public transport and in shops.

In a move that has led to criticism from some government advisors, there will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in step four.

That does not necessarily mean the face masks will disappear for ever as a relic of the pandemic - face coverings will still be advised in hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces.

There was mixed reaction in Reading over whether face coverings should disappear altogether:

There are also questions about whether individual organisations will continue to enforce mask wearing.

Woodley Pets in Reading, is classed as an essential shop so it has been trading throughout the pandemic.

Michaela Dalton, who works at the store, said: "To give people confidence I don't intend to reduce any of the measures we have at the moment.

"The screens will stay, we'll still use masks, hand sanitiser will remain and we will still sanitise cash.

"Until we see a significant change and reduction in cases I think we're happy to continue as we are, to give people confidence, just to make people feel safe."

Working from home

The guidance on working from home will go, the prime minister announced, and messaging on the issue will end.

It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace.

Care home visits

One of the great tragedies of the coronavirus pandemic has been the isolation of care home residents with visiting banned for long stretches of time.

Credit: PA

From June 21, every care home resident was allowed to nominate up to five ‘named visitors’ who could enter the home for regular visits, and residents can have no more than 2 visitors at a time or over the course of one day

But the government is now going one step further lifting the limits completely on care home visits.

Long awaited clarity on holidays, isolation and the future of measures in schools were missing from the prime minister's announcements on Monday.

But we won't have a long wait to find out what changes could look like. ITV News understands further announcements will be made on travel, schools and isolation in the coming days.