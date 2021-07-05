Health leaders urge people to "choose well" as demand increases on NHS services

Health leaders are urging people living in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to make the right choice when accessing NHS services this summer.

They say there is "sustained trend" of rising demand across GP Surgeries, NHS 111, Emergency Departments, Mental Health services and Ambulance services.

Despite this demand they say the NHS will always be there for anyone who needs help, but it is more important than ever people think about where they go to access medical care.

What other services can you use? Urgent Treatment Centres Urgent treatment centres (UTCs) are GP-led, open at least 12 hours a day, every day, offer appointments that can be booked through 111 or through a GP referral, and are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people attend A&E for. UTCs will also ease the pressure on hospitals, leaving other parts of the system free to treat the most serious cases. The UTC offer will result in decreased attendance at A&E, or, in co-located services offer the opportunity for streaming at the front door. All UTC services will be considered a Type 3 A&E. GP Practice A General Practitioner (GP) is your family doctor and is the main point of contact for general healthcare for NHS patients. All UK residents are entitled to the services of an NHS GP. GPs are highly skilled doctors who support patients throughout their lives. They help you to manage your health and prevent illness and are trained in all aspects of general medicine. This includes child health, mental health, adult medicine, the diagnosis and management of acute medical and surgical problems and the management of long term health conditions. GPs assess, diagnose, treat and manage illness. They carry out screening for some cancers and promote general health and wellbeing. GPs act as a patient's advocate, supporting and representing a patient's best interests to ensure they receive the best and most appropriate health and/or social care. Pharmacy As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. If symptoms suggest it's something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure you get the help you need. For example they will tell you if you need to see a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional. All pharmacists train for 5 years in the use of medicines. They are also trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice. Many pharmacies are open until late and at weekends. You do not need an appointment. Most pharmacies have a private consultation room where you can discuss issues with pharmacy staff without being overheard.

In recent weeks multiple services across the NHS in the South have declared that they are facing growing pressure - with the Royal Berkshire Hospital urging patients not to come to A&E unless it is an emergency last week.

Health bosses say services such as pharmacies provide a huge range of medicines and expert advice, as well as often being quicker and easier to access.

They add that "thinking carefully" about what help you need is a "win-win".

Thinking carefully about the help you need is a ‘win-win’. Patients win because it means getting the right support, at the first time of asking. And staff win because they are able to focus their skills and efforts on caring for the people who need them. Dr Derek Sandeman, Chief Medical Officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System

Though pressure on NHS 111 remains high, with South Central Ambulance Service saying it is receiving up to 4,500 calls a day, it can still be the best option as it does the "thinking" for patients.

111 Online is also an option for patients who aren't sure where to go, with experts saying it will get you to the right place for your needs.

Bosses add, however, that the impact of the pandemic on the NHS is "far less" than it has been. But this relies on people utilising all available services.