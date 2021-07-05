Independence Day: How Southampton FC is helping older people stay fit

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate

Southampton Football Club is encouraging older people to stay fit and independent as we come out of the pandemic.

FA Cup winning manager Lawrie McMenemy was part of the Saints Foundation team - which welcomed people to St Mary's to encourage them to get active and build confidence for the club's 'Maintain Your Independence Day'.

The Saints Foundation invited people along for the day, to find out more information, as well as taking part in a workout.

Southampton's FA Cup winning manager Lawrie McMenemy was on hand too as a Saints Foundation Ambassador.

I think in our day it was a lot different obviously. I would take the team out now and again. Certainly to the hospital every Christmas and other times. but nothing as well organised as this. This is a massive part of the football club, the Foundation. And I think anyone who is out there who isn't involved at the moment. Lawrie McMenemy, former Southampton FC Manager

A number of stands were created which offered advice, from Fire Safety to Finance.

It also included aspects of health for the older person such as help with balance and safeguarding against falls.

A number of stands were created for the event to offer advice

Marion Gealer, Health Team, Saints Foundation