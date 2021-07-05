Investigation after man dies in police custody

An investigation is underway after a man died in police custody in Oxford.

The 49-year-old man was arrested by Thames Valley Police officers shortly before 5.30pm on Friday 25 June and taken to Abingdon Police Station.

He was found unresponsive in his cell at around 1.10am on Saturday 26 June.

Paramedics were called but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the death following a mandatory referral from Thames Valley Police.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell at Abingdon Police Station Credit: ITV News Meridian

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley said: "We have made contact with the man’s next of kin to explain our role and my thoughts remain with them and all those affected by his death."As this man has sadly died in police custody it is important we fulfil our role to carry out an independent investigation into all the circumstances.

"We will examine all of the actions and decisions of officers and staff involved in his detention including viewing custody records and CCTV as well as the welfare checks that were made on him during that period."

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday 29 June, the outcome of which was unascertained pending further investigation.

An inquest is scheduled to open on Wednesday 7 July.