Keen archer killed in M3 crash will be 'sorely missed by all family'

The family of a man who died in a collision on the M3 have said "nothing will be the same now he is gone".

33-year-old Anuj Roka Maga from Basingstoke died on the 17 June after his car left the carriageway at Junction 5 near Hook.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

His loved ones say his passion was archery, and that he was a 'great young man with a big heart'.

They have thanked the emergency services who were involved in responding to the incident.

Nothing can be the same now you are gone. You will be sorely be missed by all family and friends. Anuj's family

Officers continue to make enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dash cam footage, is being urged to call 101 quoting reference 44210238553.