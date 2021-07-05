Man stealing Gator vehicle from cricket club caught on camera

The moment a man drove off on a vehicle stolen from a cricket club in Sussex has been caught on CCTV.

It happened on the evening of Thursday 10 June at East Grinstead Cricket Club's Saint Hill ground. Sussex Police said the theft was a "significant blow" for the volunteer-run club.

The thief struck at the Saint Hill Ground on the evening of Thursday, June 10th

The John Deere GX Gator was being used to transport irrigation pipes and had been left for a short while alongside the cricket square without an ignition key.

The vehicle was jump-started and driven away around 9.20pm onto Saint Hill Road and is known to have turned on to West Hoathly Road towards the Weir Wood reservoir.

he John Deere GX Gator was being used to transport irrigation pipes Credit: Sussex Police

The cricket club say the Gator was used almost daily throughout the cricket season for ground preparation.

The thief struck at the Saint Hill Ground on the evening of Thursday, June 10th. Credit: Sussex Police

Anyone who saw the Gator being driven in the area on that evening, who recognises the driver or who has any information about the location of the vehicle is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 208 of 11/06.