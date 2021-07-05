More than 200 migrants dealt with by Border Force officials on Sunday

UK authorities dealt with more than 200 migrants attempting to cross the Channel on Sunday, the Home Office has said.

Border Force officials intervened in six incidents involving 212 people, whilst French authorities reported seven interceptions and prevented 238 people from reaching the UK.

The announcement comes after record numbers of people have made the journey across the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

Nearly 6000 migrants have reached the UK in the first six months of 2021

Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O'Mahoney said:

"We are seeing an unacceptable rise in dangerous and unnecessary small boat crossings because illegal migration across Europe has led to a significant increase of migrants in northern France seeking to enter the UK illegally.

"The Government continues to target the criminal gangs who are responsible for these illegal crossings at every level with intelligence and surveillance, and the joint work with France means we have doubled the number of police officers on the ground in France who are intercepting the crossings and arresting the gangs behind this trade."

Earlier on Sunday the Home Office announced stricter enforcements for migrants and people smugglers as part of the Nationality and Borders Bill.

The proposed legislation intends to make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission, with the maximum sentence for those entering the country unlawfully rising from six months' imprisonment to four years.

The Home Office said the sterner punishments were a bid to prevent "asylum shopping", claiming that some migrants are allegedly "picking the UK as a preferred destination over others" when asylum could have been claimed earlier in their journey through Europe.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

"The Nationality and Borders Bill contains vital measures to fix the UK's broken asylum system.

"Our new plan for immigration is fair but firm.

"We will welcome people through safe and legal routes whilst preventing abuse of the system, cracking down on illegal entry and the criminality associated with it."