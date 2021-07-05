Video shows flames engulfing Grade II listed building

Play video

A controlled demolition has taken place at a derelict building near Maidstone after fire ripped through the structure leaving it at risk of collapse.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sutton Valence Hill, in Sutton Valence, on Saturday (3rd July).

The A274 was closed for more than 24 hours while crews tackled the blaze.

Local residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke filling the air.

Video of the fire shows flames engulfing the Grade II listed building.