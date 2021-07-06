Crew on board Queen Elizabeth cruise ship test positive for Covid-19

Some crew members on board the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship, currently moored off the Dorset coast, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The vessel's operator Cunard said it is working with Southampton Port Health to "successfully contain the situation".

The company said that the number of new crew joining the ship has been limited and it immediately put in place its "approved isolation protocols".

Queen Elizabeth is currently moored off the coast of Dorset (library picture) Credit: Ivo Cagalj/Pixsell/PA Images

A Cunard spokesperson said: "We have comprehensive health and wellbeing procedures in place to protect all on board, which have been developed with guidance from our global medical, public health and industry experts and in close coordination with Government departments."

The ship is due to sail on July 19, but there are no guests currently on board.