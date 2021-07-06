Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Social Affairs Correspondent Christine Alsford

Contact tracing by NHS Test and Trace will replace the requirement for entire school bubbles to isolate after a positive Covid contact, the Education Secretary has announced.

Following the announcement that the government plans to scrap legal Covid restrictions from July 19, Gavin Williamson set out his strategy for easing measures in educational settings.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, amid record numbers of pupil absences.

Mr Williamson told the Commons: “We recognise that the system of bubbles and isolation is causing disruption to many children’s education. That is why we’ll be ending bubbles and transferring contact tracing to the NHS Test and Trace system for early years settings, schools and colleges.”

The move has been welcomed by many parents and pupils who have described the current situation as "chaos", with the change being "long overdue".

The bubble system worked before but we've moved forward quite a bit. Most of us have been vaccinated. It's just chaos we shouldn't be at this point now. Tracey Burrows Chungh, Mother

Tia Chungh, 14, has been stuck learning at home as four entire year groups in her secondary school in Southampton are currently closed due to the self-isolation rules after a Covid case is detected.

Tia feels she is losing out on valuable learning, she said: "It's quite hard because my family are very noisy and it's really hard to concentrate in lessons."

Tia Chungh, 14, has been studying at home due to the current self-isolation rules Credit: ITV News Meridian

Isla Barringer is also having to study at her home in Steventon, whilst her twin sister Felicity is in school.

Isla has had a negative Covid test result, but because of the current bubble system she has to isolate.

Isla said: "I think the fact that we have been in and out of quarantine has made it more difficult for us to do the learning and it's been more difficult for teachers to support us."

These students at Oakwood Roman Catholic School value face to face teaching Credit: ITV News Meridian

In contrast, the headteacher of Oakwood Roman Catholic School at Waterlooville in Hampshire says they have had hardly any Covid cases, but that hasn't stopped disruption.

Matthew Quinn, Headteacher, Oaklands Roman Catholic School said: "Over the course of the pandemic we've had 10 or 12 cases.

"Even when we have tried to employ a more nuanced approach in terms of close contacts, it has resulted in sending significant amounts of students home."

The headteacher at Windmill Primary School in Oxford is also pleased the bubbles are being axed but says they will be prepared to respond quickly if the virus takes hold again.

Lynn Knapp, Headteacher, Windmill Primary School said: "We have got to come back in September thinking that bubbles have gone and reestablish our school community and look at what has worked in school in terms of the adaptations we have put in place.

"Ultimately we are going to have to see how things go and if we reach a point where the virus is taking control we will do our own risk assessment, we will return to bubbles."

The Department for Education found around one in 12 (8.5%) state school pupils did not attend class for Covid-19-related reasons on July 1. The percentage is up from 5.1% on June 24 and 3.3% on June 17.

The number of absences has been rising sharply in recent weeks, coinciding with the steep rise in Covid cases as the Delta variant spreads across the UK.

Currently, if a pupil in a bubble tests positive for Covid then the whole group must self-isolate at home.

The definition of what makes up a bubble can be defined by the school, but they must ensure the bubbles do not mix. This can create logistical headaches for already overstretched staff.

Often these bubbles are entire year groups, or in some cases whole schools.

“I do not think it is acceptable that children should face greater restrictions over and above those of wider society, especially since they have given up so much to keep older generations safe during this pandemic,” Mr Williamson said.

“Where there are outbreaks schools and colleges may be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and they will also work with local health teams as they currently do now."

Mr Williamson added the government wants to ensure that from the August 16 children will only need to isolate if they have tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition to ending bubbles, it will “not be necessary to stagger start and finish times” at schools, Mr Williamson said.

The changes within education settings will come in at Step 4 of the road map, which is currently planned for July 19.

The requirement for fully-vaccinated close contacts of positive cases to isolate will also end in Step 4.

Speaking just before Mr Williamson in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the approach allowed the government to "manage the virus in a way that is proportionate to the pandemic, while maintaining the freedoms that are so important to us all."On Monday, the Prime Minister said rules on mask-wearing, social distancing and limits on gatherings will also be scrapped in Step 4.In a Downing Street briefing, Boris Johnson said the government would "move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus."

The PM warned, however, this was not the moment to get "demob happy".

He said the pandemic was "far from over" with the possibility that there could be "50,000 cases detected per day by July 19".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the proposal "reckless" and demanded a "balanced approach" to lockdown easing.