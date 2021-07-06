Firefighters tackle hay bale blaze

Firefighters in Dorset have been tackling a large fire, involving around 400 tonnes of hay near the village of Corfe Castle.

The blaze started yesterday (Monday 5th July) afternoon at around 14.30 and was ongoing throughout the evening.

Crews from 15 different fire stations were called in to help bring it under control.

Crews tackling the fire

Dorset Fire and Rescue said that they have two pumping appliances and a water carrier in attendance maintaining a watching brief this morning.

They will soon determine whether or not it's safe to leave the farmer, who owns the property where the fire took place, to oversee the damping down.