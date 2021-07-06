Former paratrooper among first in UK to receive robotic arm after car crash

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Chlöe Oliver

A former paratrooper from Hampshire has become one of the first people in the UK to get a robotic arm.

In 2003 while serving as a paratrooper, Jon Noble was involved in a horrific car crash.

It left him with a severe spinal cord injury causing him to become paralysed from the neck down. Doctors were amazed he made it out alive.

Credit: Jon Noble

At the age of 24, he was told he would never be able to use his arms or legs again.

He went from living an active lifestyle to being totally reliant on others in order to live.

Years of rehab followed at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire, which then transitioned to round-the-clock care at his home in Bedhampton.

After spotting the device online, a number of military charities including Support Our Paras, SSAFA and Help for Heroes, came together to raise money for the robotic device to help Jon regain his independence.

It has six motors that behave like the shoulder, elbow and wrist and it has three fingers, each with their own motors so you're able to pick things up and move things around, open doors and so on. Simon Fielden, Healthcare Scientist

£50,000 was raised by the charities in just six months

Jon says the "littlest things" are the most important to him.

His new arm has enabled him to hold his wife's hand and interact with his family.

Jon said the first thing he wanted to do was "give his dad a beer".

Jon pictured with his wife Glynnis on their wedding day Credit: Jon Noble