ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain spoke to Adam Woodyatt & Gaynor Faye ahead of opening night

Actor Adam Woodyatt has swapped the television studios for the stage to appear in the Mayflower Theatre's first show in 15 months.

With the curtains closed throughout the pandemic, the Southampton theatre will welcome audiences back for the first time on Tuesday (July 6).

Actress Gaynor Faye stars alongside Adam Woodyatt in Looking Good Dead, a thriller based on the books of the Brighton-based author Peter James.

The Mayflower Theatre has been closed throughout the pandemic Credit: ITV News Meridian

Adam said: "Everybody loves a whodunnit and this is a crazy whodunnit. It's got twists and turns like a river, you think you're going one way and it goes another. It's great fun."

Gaynor is a star of stage and screen and Adam has spent the past 36 years in the television studios playing Ian Beale in Eastenders.

It's been a different process, a process I haven't had since I was about 13 or 14, so it's a long time since I've done a straight play and I've enjoyed the whole process, all the rehersals, we've just had so much fun all the way through it and I've kind of forgotten almost what it was like to be an actor. Adam Woodyatt, Actor

Social distancing has cut audience numbers by more than half, but the industry has welcomed the opportunity to open again following more than a year of disruption.