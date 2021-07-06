From Walford to Hampshire: Actor Adam Woodyatt prepares for the Mayflower Theatre's first show in 15 months
ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain spoke to Adam Woodyatt & Gaynor Faye ahead of opening night
Actor Adam Woodyatt has swapped the television studios for the stage to appear in the Mayflower Theatre's first show in 15 months.
With the curtains closed throughout the pandemic, the Southampton theatre will welcome audiences back for the first time on Tuesday (July 6).
Actress Gaynor Faye stars alongside Adam Woodyatt in Looking Good Dead, a thriller based on the books of the Brighton-based author Peter James.
Adam said: "Everybody loves a whodunnit and this is a crazy whodunnit. It's got twists and turns like a river, you think you're going one way and it goes another. It's great fun."
Gaynor is a star of stage and screen and Adam has spent the past 36 years in the television studios playing Ian Beale in Eastenders.
Social distancing has cut audience numbers by more than half, but the industry has welcomed the opportunity to open again following more than a year of disruption.