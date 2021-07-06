Hampshire tenth highest area for animal cruelty in England and Wales

Hampshire is the tenth highest area for animal cruelty in England and Wales, according to new figures from the RSPCA.

It comes as the animal charity begins a new campaign called Cancel Out Cruelty.

Over the last five years there were 2,442 reports of cruelty to animals in Hampshire, 1,145 in Dorset and 817 in Oxfordshire.

The RSPCA receives around 84,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and around 1,500 of those are about intentional cruelty.

However, there is around 400 more calls to the charity over the summer months.

Beatings, knife crime, drowning and intentional killing are just some of the incidents RSPCA animal rescuers deal with every day.

Dermot Murphy, head of RSPCA animal rescue teams, said: "We always sadly see a rise in cruelty during the summer months.

"As well as more people being out and about in the longer sunny days, seeing and reporting abuse, we feel there are a number of factors which contribute to this rise.

"Unfortunately, the hot summer days can lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which can be a factor in causing violence.

"There could also be boredom during the long holidays and more pressures at home - when the whole family is on holiday from school and work, existing difficulties in the home can be magnified.

"During these hot months, calls to our cruelty line rise, putting more pressure on our already stretched frontline rescue teams."

Anyone who wants to report animal cruelty can call the RSPCA hotline on 0300 1234 999.

It is hoped the new campaign will raise funds to keep rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help and to raise awareness about animal cruelty.