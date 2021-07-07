England midfielder Mason Mount inspires students at former school

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain

England midfielder Mason Mount is inspiring students at his former school in Hampshire.

His photograph hangs in the hall of fame at Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville.

Mason was born in Portsmouth and was only four-years-old when he started training with Portsmouth FC Academy.

Mason Mount's photograph hangs on the hall of fame at Purbrook Park School Credit: ITV News Meridian

He was academic as well as gifted on the pitch according to his former head of year.

He could tell you in year nine, at the age of 14, that he was going to play for Chelsea and he was going to play for England. You love seeing that ambition in pupils, but he was absolutely adamant that was what he was doing and he has, it's amazing. Emma Bolton, Purbrook Park School

Current student Cohwen Whitaker, 15, has already been signed by Portsmouth FC Academy and one day hopes to play for England like former pupil Mason Mount.

Current student Cohwen Whitaker, 15, hopes to play for England on day like Mason Mount Credit: ITV News Meridian

Cody Howard, Student, Purbrook Park School said: "Everyone of us on this pitch thinks of playing for England and representing this school as well as Mason."

Sam Berry, Student, Purbrook Park School said: "He grew up in this area, he played on this pitch, same teachers, it's amazing."

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

