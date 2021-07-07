Euro 2020: England fans gear up for semi-final showdown against Denmark

Play video

England football fans across the South East are preparing to cheer their team to victory in Wednesday night’s crucial Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Three Lions supporters are expected to get through nearly 10 million pints in pubs and beer gardens on Wednesday, while the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown with Denmark later will hope to create a typically partisan, and very loud, atmosphere.

It is the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since an ill-fated penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

England manager Gareth Southgate, who saw his penalty saved in the sudden death shootout 25 years ago, will be hoping his team can go at least one better and make it to the final, also at Wembley, on Sunday evening.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

At AFC Stoneham in Eastleigh the youth teams are among those hoping for an England win.

Aaron Rattan, who coaches the AFC Stoneham Youth under 8s and under 10s, says those he trains are inspired by the England team and look up to the players as role models.

I think the Euros have inspired the children I train because they watch it, support England and they rooting for England to get to the final. They want to get out and play more football now because of it and they look up to those players as role models. Aaron Rattan, Coach, AFC Stoneham Youth u8s and u10s

Tonight’s semi-final kicks off at 8pm, with tens of millions expected to watch the match on ITV.

Victory will see them in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy await the winners of Wednesday’s match following a semi-final victory against Spain on Tuesday in which they triumphed on penalties when the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Those watching from outside venues may need to be prepared for all weathers, with sunshine and showers forecast for parts of England throughout the day.

