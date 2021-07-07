Football fever: The pets supporting England in Euro 2020
As England gear up for the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday evening, pets across the nation are getting behind the team.
Sporting shirts, neckerchiefs and flags, our beloved pets are getting into the football spirit.
Here is a selection of football-mad animals.
England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final
When is the match happening?
The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
When is the final?
The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.