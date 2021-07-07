'Mystic meerkats' predict England win over Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final
Meerkats at Drusillas Park in East Sussex have predicted an England win tonight (07/07) in the semi-final against Denmark.
The mystic creatures have already correctly predicted wins for the Three Lions in their last two games against Germany and Ukraine.
The park's meerkats - Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Tamu, Tyson and new pups Kane and Sterling - had a little kick around with the football before the big prediction.
Watch the video from Drusillas Park:
The buckets were put down in the sand with the country’s respective flags on the front and the mob headed straight for the England one.
Tyson was so confident in the win for the Three Lions, that he pulled down the bucket and sat inside it.
The activity is part of the zoo's enrichment programme and helps to deliver the meals to the animals in an interesting way.
Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis, says staff are all very excited to see what England can do against Denmark.
She says: "The meerkat group get excited before we even set up the football-themed enrichment activity for them."
England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final
When is the match happening?
When is the match happening?
The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
Can I get a ticket?
The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
When is the final?
When is the final?
The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.