'Mystic meerkats' predict England win over Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

Meerkats at Drusillas Park in East Sussex have predicted an England win tonight (07/07) in the semi-final against Denmark.

The mystic creatures have already correctly predicted wins for the Three Lions in their last two games against Germany and Ukraine.

The park's meerkats - Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Tamu, Tyson and new pups Kane and Sterling - had a little kick around with the football before the big prediction.

Watch the video from Drusillas Park:

Play video

The buckets were put down in the sand with the country’s respective flags on the front and the mob headed straight for the England one.

Tyson was so confident in the win for the Three Lions, that he pulled down the bucket and sat inside it.

The activity is part of the zoo's enrichment programme and helps to deliver the meals to the animals in an interesting way.

Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis, says staff are all very excited to see what England can do against Denmark.

She says: "The meerkat group get excited before we even set up the football-themed enrichment activity for them."

We’re convinced the group are on a roll with their psychic predictions and it’ll be a win for England at Wembley on Wednesday and we’ll be in the final! Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis