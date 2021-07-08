Celebrations across the Meridian region as England secure Euro 2020 final spot
ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate reports
England fans across our region were overwhelmed with joy as they celebrated the Three Lions win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi final.
It's England's first major tournament final since 1966 as they clinched a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra time at Wembley Stadium.
Fans came out in force to watch the game, be it at pubs, amusement parks or even the local football club.
WATCH: Fans celebrate at Fleet Town Football Club
Fans in Fleet couldn't contain their excitement when the match ended, chanting "It's coming home" and waving flares in the air.
Scenes like this were echoed across the South and South East.
At Dreamland amusement park in Margate the crowd went wild when England scored their second goal. Pints of beer are thrown everywhere as people jump up and down with joy.
WATCH: Fans at Dreamland can't contain their excitement when England score
In Crawley they couldn't believe their luck when England scored for a second time, with a moment of frustration turning into a moment of jubilation.
WATCH: The moment fans in Crawley realise it could be coming home
In Winchester crowds took to the street to celebrate, with fans climbing atop the Buttercross in the city centre.
Multiple pubs closed at the same time in the city, leaving fans with no other place to go but the streets.
WATCH: Fans celebrate in the streets in Winchester
Meanwhile in Bracknell, fans couldn't contain themselves when England scored that winning goal.
WATCH: Emotions run high in Bracknell
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.