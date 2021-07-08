Celebrations across the Meridian region as England secure Euro 2020 final spot

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate reports

England fans across our region were overwhelmed with joy as they celebrated the Three Lions win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi final.

It's England's first major tournament final since 1966 as they clinched a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra time at Wembley Stadium.

Fans came out in force to watch the game, be it at pubs, amusement parks or even the local football club.

WATCH: Fans celebrate at Fleet Town Football Club

Fans in Fleet couldn't contain their excitement when the match ended, chanting "It's coming home" and waving flares in the air.

Scenes like this were echoed across the South and South East.

At Dreamland amusement park in Margate the crowd went wild when England scored their second goal. Pints of beer are thrown everywhere as people jump up and down with joy.

WATCH: Fans at Dreamland can't contain their excitement when England score

In Crawley they couldn't believe their luck when England scored for a second time, with a moment of frustration turning into a moment of jubilation.

WATCH: The moment fans in Crawley realise it could be coming home

In Winchester crowds took to the street to celebrate, with fans climbing atop the Buttercross in the city centre.

Multiple pubs closed at the same time in the city, leaving fans with no other place to go but the streets.

WATCH: Fans celebrate in the streets in Winchester

Meanwhile in Bracknell, fans couldn't contain themselves when England scored that winning goal.

WATCH: Emotions run high in Bracknell

