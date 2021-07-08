Electric bus trial to begin in Reading

An electric bus is to be trialled in Reading tomorrow, with the results expected to shape the future of bus travel in the town.

Reading Buses will deploy an electric double decker on the purple 17 route between Wokingham Road and Tilehurst for 9 days.

The bus is guaranteed to achieve at least 160 miles between charges, and whilst some routes cover over 250 miles in a day, Reading Buses say urban routes like the purple 17 fit well within the lower limit.

The trial comes as Reading Borough Council submits a bid to the government's Zero Emission Bus Regional Area fund.

The aim is to obtain funding to cover the cost of upgrading future urban bus orders from diesel to zero emission electric buses, including the significant charging facilities that would be required.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses Chief Executive Officer said:

"Electric technology is reaching a point where we can see that some urban services couldreliably be converted to battery electric vehicles in the near future.

"We are also keen to hear customer views as the layout is a little bit different to regular purple 17 buses, partly to make space for some of the batteries."