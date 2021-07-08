Four men arrested over the death of a 63-year-old man

Four men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the death of a man in Oxford.

One aged 18 and two aged 21, all from West Oxfordshire, and a 20-year-old from Cherwell were all arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody.

The incident happened on Friday the 11th of June at approximately 10:50pm on Ship Street in Oxford.

A 63-year-old man was assaulted, causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness. It is believed he was hit once to the head.

Officers from Thames Valley Police, along with paramedics, attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police say he later regained consciousness and was communicating with officers and ambulance staff.

However, on the 19th of June the man passed away in Hospital.

A Home Office post mortem took place on Friday 25 June, and the cause of death at present is unascertained and pending further investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Major Crime Unit, said:

“Since this incident happened, and the subsequent death of this man, detectives have been investigating the circumstances of what took place on 11 June, and are exploring all possibilities of how he came to his tragic death.

“Our investigation so far has led detectives to make these arrests, while enquiries will continue.

“However I would like to appeal for any potential witnesses to this incident of assault that took place on 11 June in Oxford.“Specifically, I would ask that anyone who believes that they were in or near Ship Street or Cornmarket Street on this night, please think about whether you may have seen anything that could relate to this incident.

“It took place at 10.50pm, but I would be interested to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen or heard something before or after this time too. No matter how insignificant you think any information may be, I’d encourage you to get in contact with us as it could prove to be vital in this investigation.