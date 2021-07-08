More action is needed to improve accessibility for disabled people in Portsmouth

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Ravneet Nandra reports

Campaigners in Portsmouth are calling for action to be taken to make the city more inclusive for those with disabilities.

They say life can be "difficult" for wheelchair users in the city, with one resident telling ITV News Meridian he has to wheel down a narrow path, cross a busy road and avoid crumbling curbs to reach his home.

Steve Kingett, wheelchair user

Local disability groups say action needs to happen now to improve the lives of disabled people in the city.

They say that there are barriers in everyday life which could be easily resolved, and add that in today's society everyone should be able to lead an equal life.

Sharon Smithson, Chair of Portsmouth Disability Forum

However Portsmouth City Council say it is committed to hearing from all communities and has made a promise to tackle discrimination of any form.

It says it has ongoing work on improving wheelchair accessibility in the city and will continue to make improvements wherever possible.

