Public Health leaders in West Sussex issue Covid-19 warning

West Sussex Public Health leaders has issued a message for residents ahead of restrictions lifting later this month.

They say "Covid-19 hasn't gone away yet" and are urging people to continue to follow the latest guidance.

Wash hands regularly

Give each other space and keep two metres apart

Wear a face covering when in enclosed indoor public spaces

Let in fresh air by ventilating indoor spaces.

Covid rates in the county remain lower than other parts of the UK, but they have been rising steadily since May.

Brighton now has one of the highest infection rates in the country however, with an infection rate of 421 per 100 thousand people.

Alison Challenger, Director of Public Health for West Sussex, said:

"Covid-19 hasn't gone away just yet. Infection rates in West Sussex remain lower than in many parts of the country but have been rising steadily since mid-May in line with the national trend. At the end of June, we saw just under 1,200 new cases in the space of a week.

"At the same time, the vaccination programme is continuing at a tremendous rate, with more than 622,000 people in West Sussex having now received at least one dose. That's around 83% of our population.

"I ask that everyone continues to play their part in protecting their friends, family, colleagues and communities in West Sussex over the next few weeks. People are reminded to follow the sensible hands, face, space and fresh air measures, booking and attending both your vaccination appointments as soon as possible, and getting tested regularly and isolating if you test positive.