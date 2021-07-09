E-scooter users given warnings in Bournemouth over illegal use

Dorset Police officers took to the streets of Bournemouth this week to educate the users of privately owned e-scooters, issuing 18 warnings over illegal use.

It is currently illegal to ride an e-scooter on roads, pavements, cycle lanes, beach promenades, bridleways, or any publicly accessible land, such as parks and car parks.

The only place they can be legally ridden is on private land with the owner or occupiers permission.

Officers issued these "first warnings" to members of the public caught riding e-scooters in a "day of action".

If any of those who were issued a warning are caught again they risk being reported for traffic offences, as well as having their scooter seized.

Concerned about the safety of the rider, pedestrians and other road users, Sergeant Rhys Griffiths said:

"E-scooters have become a real issue for some local residents and complaints about improper use have increased among our communities. We are also seeing more people riding them as a result of the Government trials taking place. However, it still remains illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter on any public land including pavements, roads and promenades.

"Riders could be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and, if used on the pavement, the Highway Act 1835. In short, unless you've hired the e-scooter through a Government approved trial scheme you are not allowed to ride it on public land."

However the Government had announced that Bournemouth and Poole was one of the areas where an e-scooter trial scheme could take place.

This allows individuals to hire an e-scooter from an official scheme and ride legally. Privately owned e-scooters are not part of this trial.

Phillip Ellis, CEO of Beryl, said: "Beryl's e-scooter scheme in Bournemouth and Poole provides the community with a green, convenient and enjoyable way for people to travel, providing a clear alternative to car journeys.

''As part of the Government's e-scooter trials, they are classed as a type of motor vehicle and require a valid driving licence, insurance and for users to abide by the rules of the road.

''All users of our service need to abide by these laws and are reminded to through safety reminders within our app as well as our terms and conditions. In any instance where our vehicles are being misused, Beryl reserves the right to ban the relevant people from our scheme and, where appropriate, will refer the matter to the police."