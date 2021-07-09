England V Italy: How the Meridian region is feeling before the final
ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse reports
With just over 48 hours until England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final, people across the Meridian region are gearing up for what could be the biggest moment in English football for decades.
In Wokingham residents told us that "it is coming home."
Meanwhile Carl Withers, who was at the semi final on Wednesday and will be at the final again on Sunday, says it will make for an exciting night.
He has every faith that England are "going to do it".
Carl Withers, Joint Manager at Binfield FC
Franco Peccerella, an Italian barber now based in Southampton, says it will be a boost if England win.
His children would be happy with either result, but he's still rooting for Italy.
Franco Peccerella, Barber
In Sevenoaks though, some residents told ITV Meridian they wouldn't be watching the match on Sunday.
Elsewhere a Kent artist has documented England's journey through the tournament.
Ben Mosley has created a mural in his home in Halling, as a tribute to Crawley hero Gareth Southgate.
Ben Mosley, Artist
WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth reports on the build up in the South East
The pupils at Lordswood School in Kent were getting into the spirit earlier today as they came together in their playground.
Excitement is growing in Portsmouth too.
Mason Mount who grew up in Waterlooville is a big Portsmouth fan! And it's fair to say that people in the area are big fans of him too.
Ben Pinnington, Portsmouth FC Academy and Clare Martin, Pompey in the Community
People in Portsmouth told ITV Meridian it's a great feeling to see someone so local doing so well.
ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme went to find out more about Mason Mount's impact on the City.
The mystic meerkats at Drusillas Park have used their powers one more time too, with the gang overwhelmingly predicting England will triumph against Italy on Sunday.
And Meridian's very own Dave Dinenage the Dog has "pawsed" for thought and give us his prediction too.
Let's just hope he is right!
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.