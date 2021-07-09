England V Italy: How the Meridian region is feeling before the final

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse reports

With just over 48 hours until England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final, people across the Meridian region are gearing up for what could be the biggest moment in English football for decades.

In Wokingham residents told us that "it is coming home."

Meanwhile Carl Withers, who was at the semi final on Wednesday and will be at the final again on Sunday, says it will make for an exciting night.

He has every faith that England are "going to do it".

Carl Withers, Joint Manager at Binfield FC

Franco Peccerella, an Italian barber now based in Southampton, says it will be a boost if England win.

His children would be happy with either result, but he's still rooting for Italy.

Franco Peccerella, Barber

In Sevenoaks though, some residents told ITV Meridian they wouldn't be watching the match on Sunday.

Elsewhere a Kent artist has documented England's journey through the tournament.

Ben Mosley has created a mural in his home in Halling, as a tribute to Crawley hero Gareth Southgate.

Ben Mosley, Artist

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth reports on the build up in the South East

The pupils at Lordswood School in Kent were getting into the spirit earlier today as they came together in their playground.

Excitement is growing in Portsmouth too.

Mason Mount who grew up in Waterlooville is a big Portsmouth fan! And it's fair to say that people in the area are big fans of him too.

Ben Pinnington, Portsmouth FC Academy and Clare Martin, Pompey in the Community

People in Portsmouth told ITV Meridian it's a great feeling to see someone so local doing so well.

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme went to find out more about Mason Mount's impact on the City.

The mystic meerkats at Drusillas Park have used their powers one more time too, with the gang overwhelmingly predicting England will triumph against Italy on Sunday.

And Meridian's very own Dave Dinenage the Dog has "pawsed" for thought and give us his prediction too.

Let's just hope he is right!