Long covid sufferer to row across the Atlantic later this year

ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reports

A Dorset man who was knocked off his feet by coronavirus is to take on one of the worlds most gruelling challenges later this year.

Nick Hollis is to row across the Atlantic as part of the Seven Two One (721) challenge, something he was working towards before he was struck down with Covid-19.

Two summers ago Nick was fit and healthy, taking on challenges such as climbing to the top of Mount Everest.

Everest was the 7th summit in his 721 challenge, but when covid struck the life long adventurer he had to put plans to ski to both Poles and row the Atlantic on hold.

Nick feared life as he knew it was over.

For months Nick was bedbound, saying he didn't know if he was ever going to get better.

Months of recovery followed and eventually Nick felt ready to start taking on these challenges again.

He has now signed up previous canoe partner James to cross the atlantic with him this December.