Beaches across Thanel and Swale are to see an increase in the number of lifeguards on patrol as the RNLI prepares for a "busy summer".

From tomorrow several beaches will have a "full" service, which will see lifeguards on duty between 10am and 6pm 7 days a week.

Which beaches will have Lifeguards?

Minnis Bay

West Bay

St Mildred's

Westbrook Bay

Stone Bay

Ramsgate

Minster-on-sea

Sheerness

Leysdown-on-sea

Margate

Botany Bay

Joss Bay

Broadstairs

The increase in patrols comes as the RNLI and HM Coastguard have launched a new beach safety campaign.

Key Advice for beachgoers:

Visit a lifeguarded beach & swim between the red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble Float to Live - lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

With an increase in "staycations", the RNLI believe this could be one of the busiest summers ever for the service.

Towns such as Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs are all tourism hotspots and are expected to have thousands of visitors over the summer holidays.

Guy Addington, Regional Water Safety Lead at RNLI South East said:

'We are in the lead up to a very busy summer and our key priority is to keep people safe at the beaches. If you plan to go to a beach this summer, we ask that you choose a lifeguarded beach so that our lifeguards can assist you if you were to get into trouble in the water.'

'Each lifeguarded beach will have red and yellow flags which indicate where is the best place to swim and also ensures you are in good view of the lifeguards. We ask that you swim in the area between these red and yellow flags to keep yourself in as safe a position as possible.'

'We advise that you do not use inflatable toys at the beach as these are designed for pools and are not designed to be used in areas where tide and winds can sweep you out to sea in seconds.'

'The RNLI lifeguards are there to give guidance and advise the public on how best to enjoy the beach in a safe manner. If any doubt when at the seaside, check in at your local lifeguard hut, where the lifeguards will be on hand to help.'