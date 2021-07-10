Car seized after driver drifts around roundabout in front of unmarked police car

Play video

WATCH: Drivers drift around roundabout near Horsham

Police have issued a warning to antisocial drivers after a number of motorists were caught drifting around a roundabout.

Police filmed the dangerous drivers from their unmarked police car on the A24 near Horsham in the early hours of Sunday 4th July.

Using powers under section 59 of the Police Reform Act, one car was seized as the driver had already been issued with a previous warning, and four other drivers were issued with warnings.

All were travelling in convoy and were seen to be driving antisocially.

PC Steve Lambeth, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The warnings issued to the drivers apply to them as well as their vehicles, so if they get caught driving antisocially again within the next 12 months then the car they are driving will get seized and they could face a court prosecution".