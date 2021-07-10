Wheelchair basketball returns in Sussex
Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins
British Wheelchair Basketball has had a slow and steady return to play following the pandemic. And while The Sussex Bears have trained together, the players haven't been able to pass a ball to each other for more than a year.
Charlotte Wilkins has been speaking to Sussex Bears Manager, Ricky Perrin; new starter, Sonny Sweetman and Sussex Bears Co-founder, Pauline Bull.
Back on the court - back to doing what they love. The Sussex Bears Wheelchair Basketball team can pass the ball to each other for the first time since March last year.
And being together is what the team has missed most.
As well as encouraging regular players to get back to training, the team wants to entice new starters.
And the team are keen to welcome women as well as men to take part
The team may have had a few training sessions since lockdown but today is the one that really counts.