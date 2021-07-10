Woman dies in A27 crash near Pevensey

A woman died and a man suffered life-threatening injuries when their car left the road and overturned on the A27 near Pevensey on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the point where Hankham Hall Road crosses the A27 around 7.30pm.

A 35-year-old woman from Bexhill who was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta ST was declared dead at the scene.

The man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Credit: Dan Jessop

The driver, a 37-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Richard Hobbs from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: "This is a tragic incident and we are seeking witnesses as to what happened".

Anyone who saw the white Ford Fiesta being driven from the Stone Cross roundabout towards the Wallsend roundabout moments before the collision at around 7.30pm or who may have captured dash cam footage is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Stark Sergeant Richard Hobbs from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit

The road, which was closed while rescue, recovery and investigations were carried out, was re-opened around 5.15am.