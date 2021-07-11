Divine inspiration - Canterbury choristers sing Football's Coming Home
WATCH the choristers' full version of Football's Coming Home and try not to get emotional...
Canterbury Cathedral's world-famous choristers have turned their hand to some classic songs in anticipation of tonight's Euro 2020 final.
They've recorded the unofficial England anthem 'Three Lions', supporting England in their match with Italy this evening.
They've also recorded Neil Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline" which has become a favourite with England fans during the competition.
The choristers enjoying a change from their usual repertoire with Sweet Caroline. The organist clearly having fun too.
Fans hope the hand of God will be beneficial to England this time round. Prayers have been said at Church of England headquarters this morning by the Dean of Canterbury cathedral
