Drugs worth £2 million washed up on beaches in Sussex

Drugs with a street value of £2 million have been washed up off the coast of East Sussex.

Police received reports on Thursday evening (July 8) that a number of packages had been found in the sea near Seaford.

They were tested and found to contain Class A drugs.

The RNLI have been assisting in the search for further packages

Additional packages have since been recovered, taking the total estimated street value to around £2 million, and officers continue to maintain a presence in the area to identify any further packages.

Members of the public are urged to dial 999 immediately if they come across any suspect packages in the area.

Only two months ago, cocaine worth £80 million was washed up on the coast between Hastings and Newhaven.

In May, packages of cocaine were found attached to life jackets of the East Sussex coast

Three men were arrested in the area on Thursday night on suspicion of improper importation of goods – controlled drug of Class A.

A man and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class A drug.

They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity on Thursday evening, or who may have any other information relating to the matter is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1518 of 08/07.