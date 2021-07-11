Euro 2020 final: Hundreds queue from 8am to get best seat in the pub

Play video

Richard Slee reports on how how the south is preparing for tonight's historic match.

Excitement is mounting ahead of this evening's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.

It's 55 years since England appeared in a major football tournament final and fans are hoping this could be England's finest moment since they won the World Cup in 1966.

The former Crawley schoolboy is going all-out to win tonight Credit: PA

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the final, England boss, Crawley hero Gareth Southgate, said the team are "here to win".

He was talking after the Three Lions received a letter from the Queen praising their spirit and commitment, but Southgate says it is about what happens at Wembley tonight.

“It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way,” he said.

Meanwhile the south is preparing for a tense night of football.

Canterbury Cathedral's world-famous choristers have turned their hand to some classic songs in anticipation of tonight's Euro 2020 final.

They've recorded the unofficial England anthem 'Three Lions', supporting England in their match with Italy this evening.

They've also recorded Neil Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline" which has become a favourite with England fans during the competition.

The choristers enjoying a change from their usual repertoire with Sweet Caroline. The organist clearly having fun too.

Fans hope the hand of God will be beneficial to England this time round. Prayers have been said at Church of England headquarters this morning by the Dean of Canterbury cathedral.

Of course it is also a big night for the region's many Italian fans.

Divided loyalties at this Italian restaurant in Southsea

At one restaurant in Southsea, owner Giuseppe Micia has a lot of respect for the England team and thinks it will be a close match: "England is a strong team," he says.

" Italy has a little more experience with more finals. But England are playing at Wembley, it's one extra player in the team with the support maybe 70 or 80 percent for England."