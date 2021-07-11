Euro 2020 final: Hundreds queue from 8am to get best seat in the pub
Richard Slee reports on how how the south is preparing for tonight's historic match.
Excitement is mounting ahead of this evening's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.
It's 55 years since England appeared in a major football tournament final and fans are hoping this could be England's finest moment since they won the World Cup in 1966.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of the final, England boss, Crawley hero Gareth Southgate, said the team are "here to win".
He was talking after the Three Lions received a letter from the Queen praising their spirit and commitment, but Southgate says it is about what happens at Wembley tonight.
“It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way,” he said.
Meanwhile the south is preparing for a tense night of football.
Canterbury Cathedral's world-famous choristers have turned their hand to some classic songs in anticipation of tonight's Euro 2020 final.
They've recorded the unofficial England anthem 'Three Lions', supporting England in their match with Italy this evening.
They've also recorded Neil Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline" which has become a favourite with England fans during the competition.
The choristers enjoying a change from their usual repertoire with Sweet Caroline. The organist clearly having fun too.
Fans hope the hand of God will be beneficial to England this time round. Prayers have been said at Church of England headquarters this morning by the Dean of Canterbury cathedral.
Of course it is also a big night for the region's many Italian fans.
At one restaurant in Southsea, owner Giuseppe Micia has a lot of respect for the England team and thinks it will be a close match: "England is a strong team," he says.
" Italy has a little more experience with more finals. But England are playing at Wembley, it's one extra player in the team with the support maybe 70 or 80 percent for England."
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.