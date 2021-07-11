Hundreds queue from 8am to watch England game at Brighton pub

England supporters have been queuing since 8am this morning to secure their seats at a Brighton pub for tonight's match.

Ye Olde King and Queen in Marlborough Place is a favourite with football fans and has been decorated with flags and inflatable footballs since the start of the tournament.

Queues outside the popular football pub Ye Olde King and Queen in Marlborough Place

The football-themed pub had to close earlier in the competition after a Covid outbreak among staff, but re-opened on July 2nd with a limited capacity.

Since then, entrance has been on a 'first come, first served' basis.

Despite not opening until midday today, pictures show crowds queuing up, some 12 hours before the match kicks off at 8pm