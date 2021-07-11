Hundreds queue from 8am to watch England game at Brighton pub
England supporters have been queuing since 8am this morning to secure their seats at a Brighton pub for tonight's match.
Ye Olde King and Queen in Marlborough Place is a favourite with football fans and has been decorated with flags and inflatable footballs since the start of the tournament.
The football-themed pub had to close earlier in the competition after a Covid outbreak among staff, but re-opened on July 2nd with a limited capacity.
Since then, entrance has been on a 'first come, first served' basis.
Despite not opening until midday today, pictures show crowds queuing up, some 12 hours before the match kicks off at 8pm
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.