Southampton playground destroyed by fire for SECOND time in a month

Play video

This video of the fire was shared by Chris James.

Arsonists have struck at a children's playground in Southampton for the second time in a fortnight.

Firefighters were called to the Daisy Dip play park in Swaythling on Saturday night, weeks after play equipment was destroyed in a similar incident.

It had only opened in March this year. The park claimed part of Southampton City Council's £1.2m investment.

Speaking after the first incident, Sarah Dockree, from Friends of Daisy Dip said: "I think a lot of people felt quite hopeless and quite despondent just because it's so new".

"But like others have said by the end of the we'd seen such an outpouring or positivity, of offers of help, a real determination in the community for this not to be the end".

Credit: Jack Edmunds

Smoke could be seen across Swaythling during last night's incident.

Fire crews from St Mary's were called to the park on Laburnum Road at 8.20pm.

It's reported two piles of burning books were also found near the scene.

Play equipment and flooring was damaged.

The play equipment went up in seconds Credit: Jack Edmunds

There have been calls on social media for CCTV to be installed at the park.

On the Swaythling Matters Facebook page residents have expressed their anger and frustation, one writing "CCTV is needed. It's not fair on the little kids." Another wrote:"It is extremely worrying that someone is going around with petrol doing this. Where will they go when they've run out of playground?"