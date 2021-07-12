10-year-old girl in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car

A 10-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Kent.

The collision happened along Watling Street in Dartford, near the junction with Meadow Way, shortly after 6.50pm on Saturday 10 July.

The girl was taken to a London hospital after the collision involving a yellow Audi S1.

The collision happened along Watling Street in Dartford Credit: ITV News Meridian

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or vehicle beforehand is asked to contact the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit.