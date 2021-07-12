Disruption in Dorset after heavy rainfall floods roads and parks

Commuters struggled to get to work this morning after flooding caused disruption in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Roads have been closed and buses have been diverted following the heavy rainfall.

One twitter user took this video below of Branksome Chine Stream, where the water is said to be 20 metres across.

Simon Croydon captured the flooding in Lower Gardens in Bournemouth.

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service is warning those affected by the downpour to not attempt to drive into flood water.

Meanwhile Southern Water has issued a warning for more wet weather to hit the region.