Euro 2020 final: Reaction to England defeat

They carried the hopes of a nation. It was the furthest England had got in a major tournament for 55 years. Fans had dared to dream. But in the end it wasn't to be.

In Kent, hundreds of fans had gathered at Dreamland in Margate to watch the match.

Hundreds had gathered to watch the final at Dreamland in Kent

Early on it had seemed hopeful. But that hope eventually faded after a tense penalty shoot out saw Italy take the title at Wembley.

Fans were also watching at AFC Portchester where the faces said it all.

Faces of disappointment at AFC Portchester

Following the result, England manager Gareth Southgate said the team had given everything it had.

"I just said to them that we could have no recriminations. We win and losetogether. Nobody is left out on their own and the calls for the penalties weremine. They've got to walk away from here heads held high. They've done more thanany other team in the last 50 or so years, so in terms of the players theyshould be incredibly proud of what they've done."