Players that have been subjected to racist abuse following the Euro 2020 final have been condemned for their actions.

England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse as “unforgivable”.

"It’s just not what we stand for,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has also weighed in to say those who are abusing players 'must be held accountable'.

In a tweet he said: "Rashford, Sancho and Saka showed incredible courage in stepping up to take penalties. Those who are racially abusing them show the opposite and must be held accountable."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand said “social media platforms became the toxic and racist safe place for the ignorant and cowardly rats to start spouting their disgusting feelings.”

England footballers take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Meanwhile when it came it antisocial behaviour during and after the match on Sunday, Kent Police said the vast majority of people in the county behaved responsibly.

Chief Superintendent Warren Franklin, from Kent Police, said: ‘The vast majority of people in Kent behaved responsibly throughout Sunday, with our officers working with councils and businesses to ensure everyone could safely enjoy the football.

"As has been the case throughout the tournament, there was a visible police presence in town centres to help achieve this end."

However two men were arrested after groups in Maidstone town centre threw bottles at police officers, and caused damage to a car.

Nine officers reported were assaulted and five received treatment from a nurse at Maidstone Police Station. No serious injuries were sustained.

Sussex Police said on Sunday night there were no 'significant' incidents.