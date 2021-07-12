Man sentenced for stabbing police officer in neck

A man who stabbed a police officer in Southampton has been given an indefinite hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Officers were called on 15 October 2020 to check on the welfare of Timothy Walsh, 51, who was living in a property on Portswood Road.

After 40 minutes of knocking on the door and trying to contact Walsh on his phone, officers forced entry into the address.

Walsh then appeared without warning, and holding a knife, ran towards the officers.

Walsh then stabbed one of the officers several times, with another officer narrowly avoided injury.

Portwood Road in Southampton. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The injured officer sustained serious stab wounds to his neck, chin and a deep wound to his arm that required stitches. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Walsh was been given an indefinite hospital order for causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a five day trial of issue at Winchester Crown Court in April, where the jury determined Walsh did the act of stabbing a police officer.

We know that our job comes with an element of risk, but no emergency worker should turn up to work and expect to come to harm, but they do, in circumstances where they are trying to keep others safe. Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said “This was a case where experienced officers attended an address to check on the welfare of Walsh.

"They did not, and nor should they have expected to have come to harm, but regrettably one of them did and the other narrowly escaped injury.

“It goes without saying that this was a terrifying incident for all the officers who were present that day and we do not underestimate the effect this has had on each of them.

“Fortunately, the officer who was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck has made a good recovery, however we know this has had a considerable impact on him, his family and his colleagues. We are extremely thankful he has since been able to come back on duty.