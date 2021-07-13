10-year-old girl dies in hospital after being hit by a car

A 10-year-old girl has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Kent.

The collision happened along Watling Street in Dartford, near the junction with Meadow Way, shortly after 6.50pm on Saturday 10 July.

The girl was taken to a London hospital after the incident involving a yellow Audi S1.

The collision happened along Watling Street in Dartford Credit: ITV News Meridian

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene. He has since been bailed until Tuesday 3 August.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or vehicle beforehand is asked to contact the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit.