Businesses begin clean up after flash flooding in parts of South

Families and businesses in parts of Hampshire and Dorset affected by severe flooding after heavy rain overnight, have spent the day cleaning up.

A garage in Durley near Bishops Waltham, has been deluged by water three times in four weeks. The owners fear their business may not recover.

Areas across the region including, Botley, Durley and Bishops Waltham saw up to a month's worth of rain or more fall in the space of 24 hours.

Flooded garage in Durley Credit: Amber Webster

Amber Webster took on the business after her Dad, who ran it for many years, died last year.

She says this is the worst flood the garage has experienced.

She is considering building flood gates and a flood wall and is calling on local authorities to help prevent future flooding.

Staff at a salon in Botley Mills are having to clear up again. They had only just recovered after being flooded 6 weeks ago.

They have had to cancel more appointments, not long after reopening due to the pandemic.

A number of other business in the area were also affected.

Flooding in Botley Credit: Georgia Bushell

Flash flooding hit other parts of the region too.

Commuters struggled to get home on Monday evening, as trains and buses were cancelled when flash floods hit Southampton.

In Dorset, the stream at Bournemouth's Lower Gardens overflowed and turned the park into a lake.

Roads and pavements in many areas became impassable. This mother forced to battle her way through flood water in Poole.

Flooding in Hamworthy