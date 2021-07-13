Five arrested for domestic abuse incidents following Euro 2020 final

Wiltshire Police have confirmed that in the 24-hour period from 7am on Sunday morning to 7am on Monday morning, they had 19 incidents of domestic abuse reported to them.

Five arrests were made in connection with these incidents, all of which are believed to be linked to football.

Supt Phil Staynings said: "We strongly condemn domestic violence and encourage people who believe they have been a victim or have concerns that someone you know has been a victim to speak out by calling us or a dedicated charity like Splitz or Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service".

37 Incidents Wiltshire Police were called to following the Euro 2020 final

7 Arrests made by Wiltshire Police following the Euro 2020 final

Of all the incidents responded to between 10pm and 1.30am, 20 related to disorders at pubs and bars.

Three men were arrested following a disorder at the Rowden Arms in Rowden Hill, Chippenham after people were injured by glass being thrown. The men, two aged 21 and the other 25 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

In Salisbury, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker after being asked to leave the Bridge Tap on Fisherton Road shortly after 10pm.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Police were also called to the Woodlands Edge pub in Peatmoor, Swindon, following reports of fights at around 11.10pm.

In Devizes, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly, after a female police officer was bitten responding to a disorder at the Wyvern Club. He has since been released under investigation.

There was another incident in the garden of The Manor pub on Cheney Manor Road at around 11pm, Sunday evening. A man in his 50s suffered a serious facial injury and is due to undergo surgery.