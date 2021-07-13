More than 900,000 sign petition to ban racism from football

Play video

Watch the report by ITV Meridian's Juliette Fletcher

More than 900,000 people have signed an online petition calling for those who make racist comments to players, in person or online, to be banned from football matches for life.

The petition was set up by Shaista from Oxford and her friends, Amna and Huda, who call themselves the three Hijabis.

England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho all received racist abuse after the Euro finals.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties in the final shoot-out on Sunday and were abused online. Credit: ITV Sport

Shaista Aziz from Oxford and Amna Abdullatif were so appalled by racist remarks aimed at the black England football players, they and another friend Huda, decided to make a stand.

Amna says that none of them have felt as connected to football as much as now, because of the England team and incredible players.

She says: "I hope what this petition does is create that change that is needed for them and for the rest of society because it impacts every single one of us."

The women were on national television on Tuesday morning to make themselves heard.

More than 900,000 people have signed the petition online so far Credit: ITV Meridian

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho all missed penalties in the final shoot-out against Italy on Sunday and after the match, were subjected to offensive online abuse.

The backlash following the match has prompted calls for urgent change.

Paul Mortimer, Former footballer and campaigner:

Play video

There's been widespread outrage at the abuse that players have had to endure and it's hoped that this time, it will lead to change.

Shaista says they want to "show solidarity with the England team and the players who have been targeted."

We want to show solidarity with our brilliant England team and with those specific players who have been targeted. We want to send a very clear signal to the people in this country, including those at the top, that they need to work harder to bring us together and stand against all forms of racism. Shaista Aziz, Campaigner

Shaista Aziz, Campaigner:

Play video

Duke Harrison-Hunter is Portsmouth's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion officer, who has also been working hard to break the connection between racist abuse and the game.

He spoke to Sangeeta Bhabra about racism in football.

WATCH: Sangeeta spoke to Duke Harrison-Hunter