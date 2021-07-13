Boy's letter to 'hero' Marcus Rashford retweeted by star

A 9-year-old boy's letter to footballer Marcus Rashford has been read by thousands of people online.

Dexter Rosier, from Woodley in Reading, wrote a note to the England player after the team lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

In the letter, Dexter said he hoped Marcus wouldn't "be sad for too long" because the 23-year-old was "a good person" who had inspired him to help people less fortunate.

The note, which was retweeted by Marcus Rashford, refers to his work to ensure free school meals for disadvantaged children are available during the holidays.

Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave. I'm proud of you, you will always be a hero. Dexter Rosier

Twitter users have commented on "what a lovely boy" Dexter is for writing to the football player.

One person wrote: "What a beautiful letter, what a lovely boy you’re raising. That has truly made me smile."

The Manchester United star has also received letters from other young football fans, who have reassured him about his performance on Sunday, where he missed a penalty.

One child wrote: "I am writing to you today because whenever you miss a shot, it might be embarrassing, but it's ok...just keep thinking happy thoughts.

"You may be feeling down, but don't be. You are amazing and don't let a penalty make you upset."