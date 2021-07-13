Steep rise in Covid cases among young people in Brighton

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

An alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove has led to the government stepping in to offer the council additional support.

The city has one of the highest rates of the virus in the South East, with numbers rising fastest among young adults.

There were over 1,300 coronavirus cases recorded in Brighton and Hove between 5-12 July.

While there are currently only six people being treated for coronavirus in the Royal Sussex County hospital, the numbers have been described as 'alarming'.

Brighton and Hove City Council now want as many people as possible to get regular testing and vaccinated.

David Liley from Brighton & Hove Healthwatch said the situation in Brighton is worrying

He said: "Particularly for the 18-34 age group. The Covid rate is four times what it is for the South East of England - those numbers have rocketed over the last couple of weeks."

Symptom free PCR mobile test units are now available at two locations in the city.

One is located at the Peace Statue in Hove and the other at Jubilee Library in central Brighton.

Drop-in vaccination centres are also open across the city making making it easier to get vaccinated.

These young people in Brighton say they're making the most of mobile testing units

The rapid rise in cases among school age children, now means the council has been given the green light to advise schools to re-introduce face coverings in classrooms and communal areas.

Covid marshalls will continue to promote testing and vaccinations in bars and restaurants across the city.

The council says the extra support is being provided to ensure Brighton is "safe and open for business".